Prof Dr Kamran appointed as IUB regular VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government has appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran as Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on regular basis. Earlier he was working as the vice chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan.

In this regard, the Higher education Department issued a notification. Prof Muhammad Kamran assumed the charge as the vice chancellor on Wednesday. He is a renowned teacher and researcher and has extensive experience in administrative matters along with teaching and research. At present, the Government of Punjab has assigned him the additional responsibilities of Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering and Technology Multan, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University. Dr Muhammad Kamran is also the vice chairman of the National Engineering Council.

He did his PhD in Computer Engineering in Digital Circuit Design from Beijing Institute of Technology China in 2007. He was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan on 10 September 2022. Earlier, he was serving as Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

He has also served as Chairman, board of Applications, IEEE, Governing Body Member, Pakistan Engineering Council, Campus Coordinator and Chairman, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Kala Shah Kaku Campus, Convener, Higher Education Commission National Curriculum Revision Committee and Campus Coordinator, University of Engineering and Technology, Narowal. He has written many research papers and supervised many important projects in Computer Engineering. During his additional charge of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in the last few months, he has taken many steps to revive this financially troubled university. He took steps to reduce expenses and pay salaries on time for financial stability.

These include regularization of teaching and research activities, restoration of various departments and campuses, organization of national and international events and conferences, and welfare measures for students. The teachers and employees of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, as well as the educational and social circles, have expressed happiness over the appointment of Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran as Vice Chancellor, calling it auspicious for the development of the university.