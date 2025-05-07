Open Menu

Prof Dr Kamran Appointed As IUB Regular VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Prof Dr Kamran appointed as IUB regular VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government has appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran as Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on regular basis. Earlier he was working as the vice chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan.

In this regard, the Higher education Department issued a notification. Prof Muhammad Kamran assumed the charge as the vice chancellor on Wednesday. He is a renowned teacher and researcher and has extensive experience in administrative matters along with teaching and research. At present, the Government of Punjab has assigned him the additional responsibilities of Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering and Technology Multan, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University. Dr Muhammad Kamran is also the vice chairman of the National Engineering Council.

He did his PhD in Computer Engineering in Digital Circuit Design from Beijing Institute of Technology China in 2007. He was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan on 10 September 2022. Earlier, he was serving as Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

He has also served as Chairman, board of Applications, IEEE, Governing Body Member, Pakistan Engineering Council, Campus Coordinator and Chairman, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Kala Shah Kaku Campus, Convener, Higher Education Commission National Curriculum Revision Committee and Campus Coordinator, University of Engineering and Technology, Narowal. He has written many research papers and supervised many important projects in Computer Engineering. During his additional charge of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in the last few months, he has taken many steps to revive this financially troubled university. He took steps to reduce expenses and pay salaries on time for financial stability.

These include regularization of teaching and research activities, restoration of various departments and campuses, organization of national and international events and conferences, and welfare measures for students. The teachers and employees of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, as well as the educational and social circles, have expressed happiness over the appointment of Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran as Vice Chancellor, calling it auspicious for the development of the university.

Recent Stories

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan