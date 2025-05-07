Prof Dr Kamran Appointed As IUB Regular VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government has appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran as Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on regular basis. Earlier he was working as the vice chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan.
In this regard, the Higher education Department issued a notification. Prof Muhammad Kamran assumed the charge as the vice chancellor on Wednesday. He is a renowned teacher and researcher and has extensive experience in administrative matters along with teaching and research. At present, the Government of Punjab has assigned him the additional responsibilities of Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering and Technology Multan, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University. Dr Muhammad Kamran is also the vice chairman of the National Engineering Council.
He did his PhD in Computer Engineering in Digital Circuit Design from Beijing Institute of Technology China in 2007. He was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan on 10 September 2022. Earlier, he was serving as Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.
He has also served as Chairman, board of Applications, IEEE, Governing Body Member, Pakistan Engineering Council, Campus Coordinator and Chairman, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Kala Shah Kaku Campus, Convener, Higher Education Commission National Curriculum Revision Committee and Campus Coordinator, University of Engineering and Technology, Narowal. He has written many research papers and supervised many important projects in Computer Engineering. During his additional charge of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in the last few months, he has taken many steps to revive this financially troubled university. He took steps to reduce expenses and pay salaries on time for financial stability.
These include regularization of teaching and research activities, restoration of various departments and campuses, organization of national and international events and conferences, and welfare measures for students. The teachers and employees of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, as well as the educational and social circles, have expressed happiness over the appointment of Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran as Vice Chancellor, calling it auspicious for the development of the university.
Recent Stories
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister declares emergency in capital's hospitals6 minutes ago
-
PMML holds ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally6 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman denounces cowardly Indian missile attack6 minutes ago
-
Emergency declared in all KP hospitals, staff leave cancelled6 minutes ago
-
LUMHS holds protest rally against Indian aggression, voices strong support for Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
KP people ready to offer any sacrifice for national defense: Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
Rallies held against Indian aggression, students and faculty express solidarity with Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Kamran appointed as IUB regular VC6 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of its armed forces: FCCI president6 minutes ago
-
Citizens of Chiniot came out on streets after India's cowardly attack6 minutes ago
-
RMI organizes literary festival to highlight country’s rich heritage16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with armed forces, sends strong message to India16 minutes ago