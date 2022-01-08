PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Prof Ghulam Hussain, who teaches in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has been included in the World's Top 2 percent leading worldwide scientists.

Talking to media on Saturday, he said that Stanford University has recently published an update of the list of the World's Top 2 percent scientists and this ranking is considered as the most prestigious worldwide and is drawn from a database of more than 8 million scientists considered to be active worldwide. "I have been listed in this prestigious ranking. Further, he has been listed in both single year and career lists," he elaborated.

Prof Hussain belongs to a middle class family of Burewala (Punjab). He completed his early education from his hometown school, and Pre-Engineering from the well-reputed Burewala Degree College in 1995. He did BSc Mechanical Engineering from UET Lahore in 1996, and Master and PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Nanjing University of Aeronautics & Astronautics, China, in 2009.

He served abroad as well as in Pakistan. Presently, he has been working at the GIK Institute since 2015.

Prof Ghulam Hussain is a renowned scholar in the area of advanced manufacturing processes with special emphasis on sustainability, processing and mechanical characterization.

Currently, he is working on emerging processes such as incremental forming, friction stir welding and processing, deformation machining, 3D printing and hybridization of the processes. He has been among the top 10 world's leading researchers of incremental forming (since 2014) and the top 6th national young researcher.

He has edited three books and has published more than 106 research contributions in reputed international journals. He has H-Index of 28, I-10 index of 57 and 2600 citations.

He is actively involved in doing research with renowned international universities, and has the honour of being a Foreign Research Member of King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia, and a Foreign Expert of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

His research is very useful for the manufacturing sector, especially for automotive, aircraft, and aerospace areas, for minimizing the cost and realizing the complicated structures, which were either hard to make or costly to produce before.

He intends to support the local manufacturing sector to make the sector competitive at par with international standards. His next goal is to be listed among the world's top one percent scientists and establish a research center where problems of the local industry can be solved.