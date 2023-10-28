Open Menu

Professor Shahida Kazi Passed Away

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

A senior journalist, Professor Shahida Kazi breathed her last in the Civil Hospital Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) A senior journalist, Professor Shahida Kazi breathed her last in the Civil Hospital Karachi on Saturday.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of late Professor Shahida Kazi will be offered at Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Bismillah located at Sunny Side Road, Civil Lines, after Zuhar Prayers at 1:15 pm on Sunday.

She will be laid to rest at KU Graveyard University.

In 1944, Shahida Kazi was born in the family of a renowned scholar Allama Kazi II in Karachi. Her family belongs to a village situated near Dadu in Sindh.

She completed her matriculation from St. Lawrence Convent school and later graduated from St. Joseph’s College in 1963.

In 1966 she was offered a job by the then city editor of Dawn one of the leading English daily newspaper, she was also the first female at work back then, and till her last breath, she firmly believed that the role of the press in reporting is better than channels.

She has also worked as a news producer, and senior news editor at Pakistan Television Corporation for long 20 years, she also works for Radio Pakistan.

Later, she joined academia, and became a part of the University of Karachi and also served a few private sector universities after her retirement from the KU.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Professor Shahida Kazi decided to stay at home and finally draw curtains to her shining and decades-long career and started writing memories of her life.

In February this year, she also launched her autobiography, titled ‘Sweet, Sour & Bitter: A Life Well Lived’, is a brief account of her life and experience in around 100 pages, at the Karachi Press Club in the presence of her hundreds of students, who are now working in various media outlets, faculty members of different varsities that teach journalism and mass communication, human rights activists and veteran journalists.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned journalist and former chairperson of the KU Department of Mass Communication Professor Shahida Kazi.

He said that Shahida Kazi was a bright chapter of journalism, a loving teacher and a noblewoman.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Road Job Lawrence St. Joseph Dadu February Sunday Karachi University Mosque Family Media From PTV

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

7 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

1 minute ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

1 minute ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

1 minute ago
Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations i ..

Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations in Gaza: Musk

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occup ..

Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occupational forces from Indian Ill ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister Briefs Business Communi ..

Caretaker Finance Minister Briefs Business Community on Economic Measures

1 minute ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

1 minute ago
 Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester ..

Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester win again

8 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan