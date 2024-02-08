Prominent leaders cast votes on election day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Prominent political leaders across Pakistan cast their votes on Thursday and urged the public to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the significance of civic participation in shaping the nation's future.

According to a private news channel, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif cast his vote in Lahore at NA-128.

Nawaz Sharif, talking to a media person after casting his vote, urged people to leave their homes and exercise their right to vote.

Similarly, the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, cast his vote in his hometown of Naudero and urged citizens to participate in the general elections.

He emphasized the importance of exercising voting rights and urged the public to vote.

"In Lahore, the President of PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif, has exercised his right to vote at polling station no.

82 in NA-128," he said.

After voting, he advised the public to vote with the vision of fostering development and securing a bright future for Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had also cast his vote in High school Kalpani Dagar in NA-10 Buner.

Gohar Khan had urged citizens to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers.

He added, "The voting process so far has been going well."

Similarly, other key political figures, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb (NA-51), Khawaja Asif (NA-71), Amer Dogar (NA-149), Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Murad Ali Shah, and Farooq Sattar, also exercised their voting rights in their respective Constituencies.