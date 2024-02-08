Prominent Leaders Cast Votes On Election Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Prominent political leaders across Pakistan cast their votes on Thursday and urged the public to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the significance of civic participation in shaping the nation's future.
According to a private news channel, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif cast his vote in Lahore at NA-128.
Nawaz Sharif, talking to a media person after casting his vote, urged people to leave their homes and exercise their right to vote.
Similarly, the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, cast his vote in his hometown of Naudero and urged citizens to participate in the general elections.
He emphasized the importance of exercising voting rights and urged the public to vote.
"In Lahore, the President of PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif, has exercised his right to vote at polling station no.
82 in NA-128," he said.
After voting, he advised the public to vote with the vision of fostering development and securing a bright future for Pakistan.
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had also cast his vote in High school Kalpani Dagar in NA-10 Buner.
Gohar Khan had urged citizens to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers.
He added, "The voting process so far has been going well."
Similarly, other key political figures, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb (NA-51), Khawaja Asif (NA-71), Amer Dogar (NA-149), Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Murad Ali Shah, and Farooq Sattar, also exercised their voting rights in their respective Constituencies.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interim CM casts vote7 minutes ago
-
Women rush to polling stations in Multan7 minutes ago
-
Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem casts vote7 minutes ago
-
EC to consider extending polling hours, says Sindh Member17 minutes ago
-
Voting underway in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Mayor Arslan casts vote In NA-200 Sukkur17 minutes ago
-
Fake policeman arrested from polling station17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 staff's preparedness for polls reviewed17 minutes ago
-
SW's DPO visits polling stations to inspect security27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits control room27 minutes ago
-
SPP chairs meeting to ensure transparent, impartial election27 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 371 connections27 minutes ago