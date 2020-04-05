Protective kits provided to LGH doctors, nurses

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore General Hospital administration is fully mobilized against the Coronavirus and will provide maximum protection to the doctors, nurses and paramedics serving on the frontline against this disease.

A large volume of protective kits have been provided so that they could continue their treatment duties without any fear of this Virus.

According to the details, during the last 13 days, the administration of the Lahore General Hospital distributed 57680 surgical masks and NS 95/99 1365 masks to doctors and medical staff.

Similarly, 411 PPE kits, more than 2600 blue gowns and a large quantity of sanitizers were also provided to doctors, nurses and para medical staff for medical examination and care of coronary and other patients.

Talking about this, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that extensive steps had been taken at the General Hospital to protect the medical staff from the Coronavirus and follwoing the orders of the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the patients should be provided with better medical facilities.

He said that our top priority was the doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting on the frontline against the Coronavirus and they were the heroes of the nation.

Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin said that according to the provincial government's guidelines, the patients and employees wouldbe provided with protection and that the process would be continued till the last patient'srecovery from Coronavirus.