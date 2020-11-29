UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister Visits Sahulat Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq visited the Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here on Sunday.

He Inspected fruit, vegetables stalls and checked the prices and quality of essential items including flour and sugar.

The Minister said the government was making hectic efforts to control price hike by ensuring daily used commodities on subsidized rates at Sahulat Bazaars.

He said the government had decided to take strict action against hoarders.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed government rates to the masses.

Earlier, addressing a special meeting organized by Municipal Corporation Sialkot to review the progress on ongoing development projects in the city, the provincial minister said that no compromise would be made on the quality and pace of ongoing development projects.

He said that all development projects in the public interest would be completed within a stipulated period.

