Provincial policy dialogue on curbing trafficking in persons, smuggling of migrants held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), in collaboration with the International Organization of Migration (IOM) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, convened a crucial Provincial Dialogue aimed at addressing the pressing issue of Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Pakistan.
Bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders, the event fostered robust discussions and meaningful exchanges amongst community representatives, academia, religious leaders, law enforcement agencies, parliamentarians, and government officials.
Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Syed Kausar Abbas emphasized on the importance of collaborative endeavors in combating these grave challenges. He stressed the necessity of a multi-sectoral approach to tackle the root causes and safeguard the rights of vulnerable individuals.
International Organization for Migration (IOM), Foreign Ministry of the Denmark and SSDO has designed a campaign to engage all the stakeholders including the local communities to curb trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants in Pakistan, he maintained.
Throughout the dialogue, participants delved into various facets of the issue, including firsthand experiences shared by community members, such as the transgender community, shedding light on internal trafficking within marginalized groups. Religious leaders highlighted the link between religious discrimination and migration, advocating for tolerance and inclusivity to prevent such forced displacement.
Insights from travel agents underscored the complexities they face, emphasizing the necessity for stricter regulations to counter irregular migration pressures.
Government stakeholders outlined existing efforts and challenges, while parliamentarians , Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Sheikh Imtiaz, Waqas Maan and Uzma Kardar stressed legislative reforms and comprehensive strategies.
MPA Uzma Kardar said that Pakistan is making progress in addressing the issues of trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants in Pakistan. She said that Pakistan is new to implementing laws related to curb trafficking in persons, there is a need for comprehensive capacity building and awareness campaign among different stakeholders to address these issues.
She focused on the development of the rules of the Trafficking in Persons laws at the provincial level for its smooth implementation.
Opposition Leader of the Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bachar emphasized that there is a need to strengthen the implementation of the laws enacted to combat trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants in Pakistan. He said that law enforcement agencies need to develop a surveillance mechanism to monitor such activities at local level to identify the traffickers and human smugglers in the communities.
Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of SSDO, IOM, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Ubaid ur Rehman highlighted successful awareness sessions in major districts, emphasizing the importance of community engagement. Nimra Nazir from IOM emphasized victim support services and the need for increased awareness.
In closing remarks, Nimra Nazir reiterated the imperative of collaborative efforts and effective implementation of anti-trafficking laws, urging continued dialogue and partnership among stakeholders.
