Provision Of Flour, Essential Edible Items To People At Affordable Prices Govt Top Priority: Muqam

Published June 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that provision of all essential food items including flour to masses at affordable rate was the top priority of the government and 500 sasta atta sales points were being established to provide low priced quality flour to people of KP under the Prime Minister's Relief package.

Talking to media persons here, Muqam said distribution of sasta atta (low priced flour) has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the number of sasta ata sales points were being increased to 500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that its people could be benefited from PM's Relief Package in large numbers.

Besides sales points, he said that low priced flour was also being provided through mobile vans to facilitate people of remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government's policies were revolved around provision of speedy relief to masses.

Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered the KP government of his government's help regarding provision of low priced quality flour to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his Shangla visit but unfortunately the provincial government did not reciprocate positively.

As result, he said 20KG atta bag was being sold at over Rs17,00 in open market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Federal government has taken serious notice of the increased prices of ata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the utility stores corporation to provide 20KG ata bag to consumers at Rs800 throughout in the country including KP.

Muqam said that sasta atta was being provided to people of all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrespective of political affiliations under a strict vigilance and monitoring system.

He said utility stores were being further activated by increasing stock of edible commodities including flour, ghee and pulses to provide direct relief to masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite difficult economic situation, he said, the federal government has presented an inclusive, goal oriented and historic budget in which maximum relief was provided to all segments of the society.

He said the PTI has failed to address problems of people of KP despite its nine years rule in the province.

Muqam said that poor economic policies of Imran Khan government has resulted increase in price hike and value of Dollar.

He said PML-N led government would take the country out of existing economic challenges and would put Pakistan on road to progress and development.

