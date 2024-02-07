PS-78 Jamshoro, 14 Candidates To Venture For MPA Seat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:24 PM
For Provincial Assembly constituency PS-78 Jamshoro 14 candidates were set to contest the February 8, general elections
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) For Provincial Assembly constituency PS-78 Jamshoro 14 candidates were set to contest the February 8, general elections.
According to details, the number of registered voters in this constituency is 158254 including 84006 male and 73648 female voters.
As many as 14 candidates would contest for the Provincial Assembly’s seat, however, a close contest will be among Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, Syed Munir Hyder Shah (GDA) and PML(N) candidate Sadaf Raza Warraich.
Other contesting candidates include five Independent Candidates Zahid Ali , Muhammad Jawaid, Shakeel Umer, Roshan Ali Buriro, Mushtaq Abbasi, Kahkashan Muhammad Sadiq Shoro Shah Rukh, Shabnam Shakil (JIP), Badaruddin (TLP) and Aajiz Ali (MML).
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..
Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..
William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region
Delegation of Int'l Election Observers meets DRO
CM grieved over loss of human lives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at police lines Qila Gujjar ..7 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO7 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information7 minutes ago
-
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal7 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point11 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general elections12 minutes ago
-
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division5 minutes ago
-
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region5 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Int'l Election Observers meets DRO5 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of human lives5 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari34 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox34 minutes ago