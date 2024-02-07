PS-78 Jamshoro, 14 candidates to venture for MPA seat

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) For Provincial Assembly constituency PS-78 Jamshoro 14 candidates were set to contest the February 8, general elections.

According to details, the number of registered voters in this constituency is 158254 including 84006 male and 73648 female voters.

As many as 14 candidates would contest for the Provincial Assembly’s seat, however, a close contest will be among Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, Syed Munir Hyder Shah (GDA) and PML(N) candidate Sadaf Raza Warraich.

Other contesting candidates include five Independent Candidates Zahid Ali , Muhammad Jawaid, Shakeel Umer, Roshan Ali Buriro, Mushtaq Abbasi, Kahkashan Muhammad Sadiq Shoro Shah Rukh, Shabnam Shakil (JIP), Badaruddin (TLP) and Aajiz Ali (MML).

