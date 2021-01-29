UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSC Approves 2 New Bt Cotton Varieties Developed By CCRI Multan With Production Potential Of 50 Maunds Per Acre

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSC approves 2 new Bt cotton varieties developed by CCRI Multan with production potential of 50 Maunds per acre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur Friday felicitated the agriculture scientists of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on approval of two new Bt cotton varieties having production potential of 50 Maunds per acre besides better fiber traits and resistance against virus.

Punjab Seed Council has accorded approval to 47 new seed varieties of different crops in its 54th meeting chaired by Punjab agriculture minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi at Agriculture House in Lahore including two CCRI Multan varieties BTCIM-343 and BTCIM-663, CCRI Multan spokesman said in a statement.

Director CCRI Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said that the new BT varieties can perform better in extreme hot weather and low availability of water and their production potential has been assessed at 50 Maunds per acre. He said that farmers can get the seed from CCRI Multan on first come first serve basis at the rate of Rs 250 per kilogram.

Farmers can get a higher yield of good quality fiber provided they apply and maintain better crop management and follow modern technology, the release concluded quoting Dr. Zahud.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather President Of Pakistan Technology Punjab Water Agriculture Jahanian Muhammad Ali Cotton From

Recent Stories

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

2 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

7 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

11 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh terms Civil Service Reforms as ..

3 minutes ago

Five COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

3 minutes ago

Women university Swabi to launch center for online ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.