PSC approves 2 new Bt cotton varieties developed by CCRI Multan with production potential of 50 Maunds per acre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur Friday felicitated the agriculture scientists of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on approval of two new Bt cotton varieties having production potential of 50 Maunds per acre besides better fiber traits and resistance against virus.

Punjab Seed Council has accorded approval to 47 new seed varieties of different crops in its 54th meeting chaired by Punjab agriculture minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi at Agriculture House in Lahore including two CCRI Multan varieties BTCIM-343 and BTCIM-663, CCRI Multan spokesman said in a statement.

Director CCRI Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said that the new BT varieties can perform better in extreme hot weather and low availability of water and their production potential has been assessed at 50 Maunds per acre. He said that farmers can get the seed from CCRI Multan on first come first serve basis at the rate of Rs 250 per kilogram.

Farmers can get a higher yield of good quality fiber provided they apply and maintain better crop management and follow modern technology, the release concluded quoting Dr. Zahud.