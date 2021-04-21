PSEB to setup office in Quetta soon for development of IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecom, would be setting up a dedicated office in Quetta soon for the development of IT industry in Balochistan.

MD PSEB Osman Nasir said that the Pakistan Software Export Board is extending maximum facilitation to the IT Industry in order to enhance exports of IT products and services from Pakistan and ensure holistic IT industry growth, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said the multipronged efforts are bearing fruit as the number of IT companies registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has surged to over 10,000.

Fiscal Year 2020-21 witnessed the largest number of IT company registrations, with 2,826 companies registered with SECP.

This performance is especially laudable in view of the global economic slowdown, demonstrating the resilience of Pakistan's IT industry eco system, he added.

MD PSEB said Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore have become Pakistan's major tech hubs leading IT industry's exports growth.

The next phase of Pakistan's IT/ITeS growth would come from focus on secondary and tertiary cities of Pakistan. PSEB's office in Quetta would follow an all-inclusive approach for laying the foundation stone of rapid industry growth in the province which would generate sustainable economic growth and job opportunities, he said.

He said that work is also in advanced stages to setup Software Technology Parks in Quetta, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Sukkur and Khairpur in the first phase.

Pakistan's ICT industry export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have risen to US $ 1.298 billion at a growth rate of 41.43% during July – February of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $ 917.840 million during the July – February of FY 2019-20.