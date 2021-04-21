UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSEB To Setup Office In Quetta Soon For Development Of IT Industry

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:00 PM

PSEB to setup office in Quetta soon for development of IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecom, would be setting up a dedicated office in Quetta soon for the development of IT industry in Balochistan.

MD PSEB Osman Nasir said that the Pakistan Software Export Board is extending maximum facilitation to the IT Industry in order to enhance exports of IT products and services from Pakistan and ensure holistic IT industry growth, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said the multipronged efforts are bearing fruit as the number of IT companies registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has surged to over 10,000.

Fiscal Year 2020-21 witnessed the largest number of IT company registrations, with 2,826 companies registered with SECP.

This performance is especially laudable in view of the global economic slowdown, demonstrating the resilience of Pakistan's IT industry eco system, he added.

MD PSEB said Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore have become Pakistan's major tech hubs leading IT industry's exports growth.

The next phase of Pakistan's IT/ITeS growth would come from focus on secondary and tertiary cities of Pakistan. PSEB's office in Quetta would follow an all-inclusive approach for laying the foundation stone of rapid industry growth in the province which would generate sustainable economic growth and job opportunities, he said.

He said that work is also in advanced stages to setup Software Technology Parks in Quetta, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Sukkur and Khairpur in the first phase.

Pakistan's ICT industry export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have risen to US $ 1.298 billion at a growth rate of 41.43% during JulyFebruary of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $ 917.840 million during the JulyFebruary of FY 2019-20.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Bannu Balochistan Quetta Technology Exchange Exports Swat Company Job Sukkur Nasir Khairpur February July From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

10 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

15 minutes ago

UVAS holds â€œVirtual International Conference on ..

18 minutes ago

Team â€˜Uncle Saeedâ€™ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

24 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.