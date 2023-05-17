UrduPoint.com

PSQCA & LEEP Join Hands To Eliminate Hazardous Lead In Paints

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:11 PM

PSQCA & LEEP join hands to eliminate hazardous lead in paints

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) joined hands to eliminate hazardous lead in paint causing serious health damage particularly to children, as 47 million children in Pakistan estimated to have lead poisoning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) joined hands to eliminate hazardous lead in paint causing serious health damage particularly to children, as 47 million children in Pakistan estimated to have lead poisoning.

The PSQCA, in collaboration with LEEP, arranged a workshop on 'Reducing Lead in Paints-Proposal for Paint Manufacturers' held here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

PSQCA Director General Zain Ul Abedin was the chief guest while LEEP's Project Manager Charlie Loudon talked about LEEP's engagements in Pakistan, Khuwaja Ghulam Mohiuddin In charge Chemical Division PSQCA highlighted the paint standardization activities, Engr. Nouman Khaliq briefed the participants about enforcement and certification mechanism of PSQCA.

It was revealed in the workshop that 40 percent of oil based paints in Pakistan were found to contain dangerous levels of lead, in a study by Agha Khan University and LEEP while consumer awareness in this regard is being increased and a global movement is calling for an end to lead in paints.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the DG Zain Ul Abedin said that PSQCA is working on enforcement on industrial products and at import stages throughout the country for human safety, plant, animal health and environment protection. He added like always, PSQCA is available for industry to provide technical advisory for making their products as per standard to meet international markets.

The DG thanked the participants and said this workshop would ultimately provide maximum guidance to the industry for making lead free paints, he also stressed for arranging training workshops to assist the industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Hotel Oil Lead Ghulam Mohiuddin Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - ..

Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - Novak

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral ..

Caretaker CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral people about subsidized wheat ..

7 minutes ago
 SEZ for Mandi Bahauddin district announced

SEZ for Mandi Bahauddin district announced

7 minutes ago
 Sports Gala kicked off at Comsats Attock Campus

Sports Gala kicked off at Comsats Attock Campus

7 minutes ago
 Workshop on birth registration held at Turbat Univ ..

Workshop on birth registration held at Turbat University

7 minutes ago
 Amir Kiani quits PTI, politics as well

Amir Kiani quits PTI, politics as well

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.