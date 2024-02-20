Open Menu

PTA Launches Data Center For Enhanced Service Delivery

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center, engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center, engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony held at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

Caretaker Federal Minister said that this initiative aligns with our vision for a digitally stronger Pakistan and underscores the government's dedication to providing advanced and secure digital services.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful establishment of the data center which will serve as a centralized platform for managing and provisioning a diverse range of e-services to consumers and telecom operators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Noc All Government Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Z ..

Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar

21 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

21 minutes ago
 36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

21 minutes ago
 Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

36 minutes ago
 Health Dept takes initiative for new license issua ..

Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores

36 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

36 minutes ago
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of ..

SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper

36 minutes ago
 Greek farmers take protest to Athens

Greek farmers take protest to Athens

36 minutes ago
 ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote econom ..

ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests

36 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

40 minutes ago
 Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve eco ..

Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..

40 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secr ..

PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan