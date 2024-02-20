PTA Launches Data Center For Enhanced Service Delivery
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center, engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center, engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures.
Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony held at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.
Caretaker Federal Minister said that this initiative aligns with our vision for a digitally stronger Pakistan and underscores the government's dedication to providing advanced and secure digital services.
Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful establishment of the data center which will serve as a centralized platform for managing and provisioning a diverse range of e-services to consumers and telecom operators.
Recent Stories
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper
Greek farmers take protest to Athens
ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..
PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail21 minutes ago
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock36 minutes ago
-
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores36 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan36 minutes ago
-
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper36 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members40 minutes ago
-
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI president40 minutes ago
-
PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance40 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers1 hour ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices1 hour ago
-
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper1 hour ago