PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center, engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony held at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

Caretaker Federal Minister said that this initiative aligns with our vision for a digitally stronger Pakistan and underscores the government's dedication to providing advanced and secure digital services.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful establishment of the data center which will serve as a centralized platform for managing and provisioning a diverse range of e-services to consumers and telecom operators.