Open Menu

PTDC, Pakistan Embassy In Syria Organized Virtual Tourism Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM

PTDC, Pakistan Embassy in Syria organized virtual tourism forum

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy in Syria organized a ‘Virtual Tourism Forum’ between Pakistan and Syria to enhance bilateral tourism and foster B2B linkages between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy in Syria organized a ‘Virtual Tourism Forum’ between Pakistan and Syria to enhance bilateral tourism and foster B2B linkages between the two countries.

The esteemed gathering witnessed the participation of Minister of Tourism Syria Muhammad Radwan Rami, Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria Shahid Akhtar, Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan Dr Ramez, Director of planning of Syrian Ministry of Tourism Ahid al-Zaeem, Managing Director of PTDC Aftab Ur Rehman Rana and representatives of both sides including national tourism organizations, tour operators associations and tourism committees of Chamber of Commerce, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Engaging discussions underscored the mutual commitment to fortify bilateral ties, with particular emphasis on hosting delegations of tourism professionals from both sides for fostering closer cooperation.

During the event, the Syrian Minister for Tourism expressed keen interest in bolstering bilateral linkages, while the Managing Director of PTDC delivered a compelling presentation showcasing Pakistan's diverse and captivating tourist destinations.

The ambassadors of both sides ensured their full support for the promotion of bilateral tourism between the two countries.

In a significant development, it was unanimously agreed to establish a joint working group comprising representatives from Pakistan and Syria, tasked with spearheading initiatives to promote tourism.

This collaborative effort marks a pivotal moment in the tourism landscape of both nations, promising exciting opportunities

for growth and mutual prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Chamber Commerce PTDC Event From

Recent Stories

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

3 minutes ago
 IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of co ..

IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt D ..

Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt

2 minutes ago
 Paris suburb beefs up security after police statio ..

Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack

2 minutes ago
 Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

2 minutes ago
 Swift action demanded as theft incident increases ..

Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh

2 minutes ago
Thieves take away solar plates

Thieves take away solar plates

2 minutes ago
 Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initia ..

Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

30 minutes ago
 Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

17 minutes ago
 SECP issues advertisements, call centre management ..

SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lender ..

2 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before k ..

Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan