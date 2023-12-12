PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

A historic Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the University of Baltistan, Skardu, solidifying their commitment to establishing a Center of Excellence for Mountain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A historic Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the University of Baltistan, Skardu, solidifying their commitment to establishing a Center of Excellence for Mountain

Tourism.

The event was graced by Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs, Wasi Shah.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister affirmed the government's dedication to the welfare of porters, vowing to allocate resources and modern facilities for their benefit.

He emphasized the significance of prioritizing human life and expressed gratitude for the realization of his dream—the establishment of this Center of Excellence. The initiative, credited to the collaborative efforts of Vice Chancellor Baltistan University and PTDC's Managing Director, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, holds the promise of boosting global confidence in Pakistani climbers.

The minister highlighted the center's pivotal role in initiating the certification of porters, aligning with broader goals of enhancing workplace safety and promoting sustainable tourism.

Plans for incorporating skiing facilities were also unveiled, showcasing the government's multifaceted approach to mountain tourism.

Ten accomplished mountaineers, who scaled 8,000-meter peaks, proudly participated in the event, contributing to the celebration of Pakistan's mountaineering prowess.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Vice Chancellor Baltistan University, Dr. Naeem Khan, and Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management board, Rania Saeed, spoke on the occasion.

The festivities concluded with an eco-hike at Margalla Hills, symbolizing the commitment to environmental conservation.

Wasi Shah personally distributed certificates to participants, marking a symbolic step towards fostering a community dedicated to the responsible exploration and preservation of Pakistan's majestic mountainous landscapes.