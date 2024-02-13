Open Menu

PTI Announces To Form Govts In Punjab, Center With MWM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM

Rauf Hassan, the PTI’s secretary general, says the KP government will be made with the alliance of the Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) announced to form the governments in Punjab and in the center with Muttahida Wahadatul Muslemeen (MWM), party’s Secretary General Rauf Hassan said on Tuesday.

“We will form the government in Punjab and the Federal government with Wahdatul Muslemeen,” said Rauf Hassan while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

He said they would form the KP government with Jamat-e-Islami.

Imran Khan, Rauf said, gave approval to make Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan as ally in this regard.

The development took place at the moment when the PPP, PML-N and MQM-P are struggling to forge an alliance to make the governments in Punjab and in the center.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan, the founder of PTI who is currently in jail, nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the office of chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the PTI is still undergo intra-party elections, because these elections are important for it to form the governments in Punjab, KP and the center.

(More to come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Alliance Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

3 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

4 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

5 hours ago
 

 

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

22 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan