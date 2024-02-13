PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rauf Hassan, the PTI’s secretary general, says the KP government will be made with the alliance of the Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) announced to form the governments in Punjab and in the center with Muttahida Wahadatul Muslemeen (MWM), party’s Secretary General Rauf Hassan said on Tuesday.

“We will form the government in Punjab and the Federal government with Wahdatul Muslemeen,” said Rauf Hassan while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

He said they would form the KP government with Jamat-e-Islami.

Imran Khan, Rauf said, gave approval to make Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan as ally in this regard.

The development took place at the moment when the PPP, PML-N and MQM-P are struggling to forge an alliance to make the governments in Punjab and in the center.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan, the founder of PTI who is currently in jail, nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the office of chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the PTI is still undergo intra-party elections, because these elections are important for it to form the governments in Punjab, KP and the center.

