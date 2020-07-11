KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended its sit-in on sixth day against K-Electric after assurances by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here on Saturday.

The protest was ended when the Governor Sindh and the Federal Minister arrived at the site of protest.

Talking to media persons Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that he would take up the issue of overbilling with NEPRA.

He said, 'Prime Minister Imran Khan called me to resolve the issue by involving all stakeholders,' according to a communique.

He assured that there would now be no unannounced power outage in the city.

Asad Umad on the occasion said that from tomorrow there would be no unannounced loadshedding.

He said that Karachi would get 550 MW electricity before 2021 summer and more 800 MW would be added before 2023.

'K-Electric is a private body which was privatized by the former government. We are responsible for people's grievances and their resolution. We will take over if we deem it appropriate since PTI government did not make agreement with the company", he announced.

Earlier, MNA and central party leader Aftab Siddiqui welcomed the Governor and Federal Minister to the sit-in and warmly thanked the workers for making the protest successful and resolving the issue.