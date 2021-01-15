UrduPoint.com
PTI Gov't Prioritizes Provision Of Basic Facilities To People: Asad Umar

Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:10 PM

PTI gov't prioritizes provision of basic facilities to people: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that provision of basic facilities to the people specially those belonging to the far flung areas of the country was top priority of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) government.

He said while inaugurating an office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) at Ubauro, a town of Sindh's district Ghotki.

The minister virtually inaugurated the office for which he had promised during his visit to the district about few weeks ago.

During his visit on November 27, 2019, the people of district Ghotki had requested the minister for the establishment of the NADRA Centre and the same had been entertained and fulfilled.

"Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the establishment of state of the art NADRA office for the people of underdeveloped area of Ghotki reflects his promise of one Pakistan for all," he added.

He said the center was also equipped with facilities for special persons.

Asad Umar also lauded Chairman NADRA for establishing the office within only few weeks.

He specifically directed officials of the newly established NADRA office to provide all facilities to the local people to avoid any complaint from them.

