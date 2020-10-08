LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry Thursday said that those who looted the country and plundered the national exchequer have now joined hands to achieve their nefarious designs.

He stated this while meeting a delegation of party leaders from NA-133 Bihar Colony at party's secretariat.

He said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the alliance of PML-N and the PPP, adding that the coalition had looted the country with both hands.

During the meeting, minority councilors, officials and party workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from NA-133 joined the PTI.

Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry welcomed the newcomers who joined the PTI.