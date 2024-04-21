- Home
- Pakistan
- PTI leadership always instigated people to de-stabilize country for personal gains: Talal Ch
PTI Leadership Always Instigated People To De-stabilize Country For Personal Gains: Talal Ch
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary while strongly condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Sunday said that that PTI had always resorted to all those acts which could de-stabilize Pakistan.
In a statement on local Television, Talat Chauhdary said the PTI leadership did not tolerate their political opponents and PTI founder always instigated the people to de-stabilize the country for his personal gains. The PTI leadership instigated people to carry out May 9 incident, he added.
He highlighted, "The court has declared both PTI founder and his spouse guilty in theft cases and now they wanted to create chaos in the country to divert attention of the people from their wrongdoings."
Regarding illness of Bushra Bibi, he said, "The medical team has declared her completely fit and healthy except minor indigestion issue after carrying out ultrasound and various medical tests."
He went on to say that PTI was using Bushra's Bibi health issue as propaganda tool in order to secure her release, particularly in £ 190 million theft case.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP condoles martyrdom of two customs officials7 minutes ago
-
Roof of a house caved-in, six injured including four children7 minutes ago
-
IMCG Bhara Kahu struggles without a regular principal7 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh17 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold Lahore convocation on April 2847 minutes ago
-
Team from Federal Ombudsman Office to visit ETO tomorrow47 minutes ago
-
Iranian President to arrive Pakistan on Monday57 minutes ago
-
Polling process continues peacefully on NA-196 bye-election57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends humanitarian assistance tranche for Gaza: FM57 minutes ago
-
ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints57 minutes ago
-
Watermelon: A mouthwatering summer fruit with 92pc water attract consumers57 minutes ago
-
48 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha1 hour ago