PTI MPA demands accountability within party before general elections

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee for Minerals Azizullah Gran Khan on Thursday demanded accountability within the party before the general elections in the country.

Talking to the media representatives he said that as per the concept of the State of Madinah all the Ministers and Assembly members of the party should be held accountable and prove that "Riasat-e-Madinah" is not just a slogan rather it should be reflected in reality.

He said the assets of all the ministers, parliamentarians, and others should be verified with those they held before the elections and any misappropriation should be probed.

Gran also brought his demand to the attention of party chairman Imran Khan and said that the party should not issue tickets to these people without holding them accountable within the party before the general elections.

While presenting himself for accountability, he said that the party should start the accountability from him and check his financial position now and before 2013.