PTI must shun political stubbornness to work for national interest, says Nawaz Salman Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Tuesday said that Pakistan was going through difficult times due to poor policies and incompetence of past rulers.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N workers at his office on Tuesday, saying that instead of holding long marches or rallies, the former PTI government should inform the people about its four and a half year of performance full of incompetence.

Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that PTI should abandon the politics of stubbornness and work for the national interest and the country.

"Imran Niazi who ruled for four years failed at every level but instead of acknowledging his failure he has resorted to stubbornness and his obstinacy is creating problems for the people of the country," he mentioned.