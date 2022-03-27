PTI organizes largest public gathering at Parade ground; full of colors, passion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organised the biggest public gathering "Amar bil Maroof" breaking all previous records at Parade Ground in the federal capital on Sunday.

Full of colours, passion and energy, thousands of people, including women and children, participated in the rally from all over the country.

The PTI workers showed great love and passion for Prime Minister Imran Khan. The venue and roads leading to Parade ground were decorated with Prime Minister Imran Khan's posters inscribed with anti-corruption slogans and party flags. A large number of women were also participated in the public meeting. There was separate enclosure for the women participants.

The Parade ground was completely jammed packed as crowed poured heavily while thousands were still on the road and entering Islamabad from Motorway to reach the venue.

Thousands of people from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir also participated in the historic public meeting. This was first time in history that the Motorways were blocked due to the heavy rush of the vehicles moving towards Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a statement said " thank you Pakistan, to each one of you who came in Parade Ground, to those who were stuck in the rallies and to those who supported from home", adding that Pakistan stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing public meeting said that nation has responded warmly to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that during the past 36 years of Pakistan's politics he has been contesting the elections from local bodies to the PM slot. He said that today, the consciences are being bought to topple the PTI government.

General Secretary PTI Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader of Muslim Ummah, he will win and the no-confidence motion against him will fail.

Asad Umar, who is also Minister for Planning and Development, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for the Muslims of the world and Islamophobia. He said that PM fought the case of Muslims with arguments not with emotions.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while addressing a charged crowd at the Parade Ground where a large number of people gathered for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) historic public meeting said a huge crowd of people at the Parade Ground showed that the entire nation stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan who did not care about the power.

Ousting the prime minister from the power would affect the masses, he added.

Fawad said the prime minister was not only striving for the welfare of masses but also the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said the PTI only wanted to remain in public which brought the party into the government. It had no interest in the power, the minister added. He said those who wanted to oust the prime minister would have to go through from 200 million people who stood behind him like a rock.

Addressing the 'Amar bil Maroof' PTI President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's fight was for protecting the country from looters and plunderers who inflicted harm to the national interest.

Khattak said, "The valiant leader is not going anywhere and I urge the PTI supporters to stand with Imran Khan". He urged the crowd to enshrine their trust in the prime minister in the next elections. He hoped that the masses would continue to be with Imran Khan till the day he breathes his last.

Addressing Public gathering, PTI Balochistan president, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the leader of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said that prime minister is breaking the chains of slavery and does not bow down or sell.

PTI Punjab President and Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said thousands of people came here and proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader in the country. He said that opposition parties have been forming governments by investing money for decades.

Addressing the public meeting, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi slammed the opposition parties and said that the leader of the rat mafia is ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, adding that it was consuming the lands of Sindh, it has destroyed schools and hospitals. He said that he would hunt the rats of Sindh under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the three rats have joined hands and they have come up with a no-confidence motion.

Addressing the public meeting "Amar bil Maroof", Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that prime minister had highlighted the issue of Islamophobia at international forums in an effective manner. He said that government was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying absolutely not to joining any war of others. He said that nation was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that people want to see former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif and former president, Asif Ali Zardari in jail. He said they had not spared the assets of Colonel Qaddafi, Saddam Hussein and even Osama bin Laden.