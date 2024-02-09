PTI-P candidate Arbab Muhammad Wasim Khan wins PK-73

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) candidate Arbab Muhammad Wasim Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-73 Peshawar-II by securing 21,949 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Abdul Haseeb who bagged 14,752 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained at 39.61 per cent.