PTI-P Head Pervez Khattak Steps Down From His Office

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 05:31 PM

The sources say that Pervez Khattak resigned from his office after massive defeat in the recently held general elections.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head Pervez Khattak stepped down from his office after defeat in the general elections.

Khattak opted to relinquish his role and transfer the party's responsibilities to others after close relatives of his failed to secure victories in the elections.

Despite PTI's emergence as the dominant political force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the polls, the setbacks faced by Khattak and other leaders reflect a challenging electoral landscape.

Khattak's decision to step down from his position comes in the wake of the party's disappointing performance, wherein not only he but also other key figures such as former KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan suffered defeats.

Following the general elections, PTI asserted its position as the Primary political entity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and moved towards forming the provincial government.

Ali Amin Gandapur was nominated for the position of KP Chief Minister amidst the party's victory in the region.

