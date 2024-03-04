PTI Vows To Play Constructive Opposition Role; Pledges Positive Contributions
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, stated that his party would play the role of constructive opposition in the National Assembly, offering responsible criticism and positive contributions to the country's governance.
Speaking in National Assembly on a Point of Order Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated PTI's commitment to supporting the nation's defense efforts. He emphasized the party's unity with the rest of the country to safeguard its interests and security.
Gohar stated that his party has eliminated dynastic politics. He mentioned that in PTI, even ordinary MNAs like himself can become chairman, which is not possible in other parties.
Asad Qaiser called for the need to implement quota allocated for the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) which promised three percent share in the National Finance Commission Award (NFC) award.
Chief of Baluchistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah for winning election.
Akhtar Mengal also congratulated Suni Ithhad Council (SIC) candidates for contesting the election of Prime Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Speaker and Deputy Speaker Malik Aamir Dogar and Junaid Khan.
APP/szm-sra-zag
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC seals shopping plaza for causing traffic issues10 minutes ago
-
PPP fully endorses PM’s offer for Charter of National Reconciliation: Bilawal29 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Hearing Day30 minutes ago
-
Bright sunshine after torrential rains gives respite to city dwellers30 minutes ago
-
Ramazan to commence on March 12; weather expert30 minutes ago
-
World Obesity Prevention Day highlights alarming global issue40 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; four arrested50 minutes ago
-
MQM convener suggests parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations60 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 385 connections involved in power theft60 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured on road1 hour ago
-
Farmers urge government to stem inflation in input cost, regulate seed quality2 hours ago
-
Another spell of rains predicted, PDMA to remain alert: Spokesperson2 hours ago