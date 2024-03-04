Open Menu

PTI Vows To Play Constructive Opposition Role; Pledges Positive Contributions

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PTI vows to play constructive opposition role; pledges positive contributions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, stated that his party would play the role of constructive opposition in the National Assembly, offering responsible criticism and positive contributions to the country's governance.

Speaking in National Assembly on a Point of Order Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated PTI's commitment to supporting the nation's defense efforts. He emphasized the party's unity with the rest of the country to safeguard its interests and security.

Gohar stated that his party has eliminated dynastic politics. He mentioned that in PTI, even ordinary MNAs like himself can become chairman, which is not possible in other parties.

Asad Qaiser called for the need to implement quota allocated for the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) which promised three percent share in the National Finance Commission Award (NFC) award.

Chief of Baluchistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah for winning election.

Akhtar Mengal also congratulated Suni Ithhad Council (SIC) candidates for contesting the election of Prime Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Speaker and Deputy Speaker Malik Aamir Dogar and Junaid Khan.

