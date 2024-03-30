Open Menu

PTV's Special Live "Ramazan Pakistan" Transmission Gains Popularity Among Viewers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 09:26 PM

PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewers

He special live transmission "Ramazan Pakistan" from Pakistan Television Karachi center is being watched with interest at the domestic and foreign level due to its immense popularity among the viewers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The special live transmission "Ramazan Pakistan" from Pakistan Television Karachi center is being watched with interest at the domestic and foreign level due to its immense popularity among the viewers.

Ramazan Pakistan transmission is airing from 2:00 pm till Iftar in which the country's leading religious scholars are invited to educate the viewers about Islamic teachings and values in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith.

Renowned Naat Khwan" recites NAAT & HAMD in the transmission. More than a dozen important personalities related to the country's showbiz industry have participated in the Ramazan Pakistan transmission, including Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Osama Khan, Sanam Jung, Asim Yar Towana, Asma Abbas, Ayman Zaman and others.

The viewers participating in the broadcast are being given prizes for rightly answered the questions regarding Islamic teachings and the month of Ramazan, while gifts are also presented to the guests.

The Live Transmission is produced by ptv Karachi Center General Manager and Renowned Producer Syed Amjad Hussain Shah while Senior Producers Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Ajamal Mir, Rana Tarif and Hina Imran are assisting in this transmission.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Showbiz Bushra Ansari Humayun Saeed Javed Sheikh Sanam Jung From Industry PTV

Recent Stories

IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health ..

IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering ..

8 minutes ago
 Somalia parliament approves parts of election over ..

Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan

8 minutes ago
 All possible steps being taken to meet cotton prod ..

All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary

1 hour ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition

Police arrest suspect in injured condition

1 hour ago
 Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

1 hour ago
 Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 sapling ..

Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings

1 hour ago
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civi ..

Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering

1 hour ago
 Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

1 hour ago
 Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sus ..

Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zer ..

Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan