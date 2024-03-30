PTV's Special Live "Ramazan Pakistan" Transmission Gains Popularity Among Viewers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 09:26 PM
He special live transmission "Ramazan Pakistan" from Pakistan Television Karachi center is being watched with interest at the domestic and foreign level due to its immense popularity among the viewers
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The special live transmission "Ramazan Pakistan" from Pakistan Television Karachi center is being watched with interest at the domestic and foreign level due to its immense popularity among the viewers.
Ramazan Pakistan transmission is airing from 2:00 pm till Iftar in which the country's leading religious scholars are invited to educate the viewers about Islamic teachings and values in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith.
Renowned Naat Khwan" recites NAAT & HAMD in the transmission. More than a dozen important personalities related to the country's showbiz industry have participated in the Ramazan Pakistan transmission, including Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Osama Khan, Sanam Jung, Asim Yar Towana, Asma Abbas, Ayman Zaman and others.
The viewers participating in the broadcast are being given prizes for rightly answered the questions regarding Islamic teachings and the month of Ramazan, while gifts are also presented to the guests.
The Live Transmission is produced by ptv Karachi Center General Manager and Renowned Producer Syed Amjad Hussain Shah while Senior Producers Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Ajamal Mir, Rana Tarif and Hina Imran are assisting in this transmission.
