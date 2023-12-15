Open Menu

PU Awards 5 PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PU awards 5 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of their theses.

According to a spokesperson for the university, Naila Rehman, daughter of Muhammad Sanaullah, was awarded degree in the subject of History; Muhammad Abbas, son of Ghazan Mehmood, in the subject of Urdu; Mukarram Ali Khan, son of Altaf Khan, in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management); Nazeer Hussain, son of Muhammad Shafi, in the subject of Information Management; and Gaitee Sahar Sharif, daughter of Sharif Sahab Din, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Zoology.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

12 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

21 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

2 hours ago
 Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

2 hours ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

2 hours ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

2 hours ago
Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

6 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan