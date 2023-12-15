PU awards 5 PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of their theses.

According to a spokesperson for the university, Naila Rehman, daughter of Muhammad Sanaullah, was awarded degree in the subject of History; Muhammad Abbas, son of Ghazan Mehmood, in the subject of Urdu; Mukarram Ali Khan, son of Altaf Khan, in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management); Nazeer Hussain, son of Muhammad Shafi, in the subject of Information Management; and Gaitee Sahar Sharif, daughter of Sharif Sahab Din, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Zoology.