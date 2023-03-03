UrduPoint.com

PU CEMB Organizes Int'l Conference On Health Sciences

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 01:00 AM

PU CEMB organizes Int'l conference on health sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) organized a two-day international conference on 'Trends and Challenges in Health Sciences'.

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Chairperson Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, CEMB Director Prof Dr Kausar Malik, faculty members and over 180 scientists from US, UK, Taiwan as well as from different prestigious institutes of Pakistan were present.

Dr Javed Akram said CEMB stands in the forefront of other life sciences departments in Molecular Biology research and researchers at CEMB are working for the welfare of common man.

He hailed efforts of scientists and staff of CEMB for working hard and developing innovative biotech products. He appreciated the productive idea of Dr Kausar Malik to provide a platform for scientists to present their research.

Dr Shahid Munir applauded the progress made by CEMB researchers in the field of stem cells' therapeutics and genetic diseases especially vision impairment, deafness, and intellectual disability disorders.

Dr. Kausar Malik said CEMB has always created opportunities for researchers to collaborate with foreign scientists and CEMB researchers are contributing for mankind by developing products like the stem cells based treatments for numerous pathological conditions such as wound healing including burns and diabetic wounds; ocular defects, cartilage defects such as osteoarthritis, spine injuries, liver fibrosis and diabetes.

She said that CEMB has developed methods for production of various recombinant therapeutic proteins and biosimilars such as Filgrastim, Oprelvekin, and Insulin.

She said CEMB has also developed methods for indigenous production of high quality Taq Polymerase. She stressed upon the need of developing commercializable Health biotech products via cost effective innovative methods to strengthen the economy of the country.

Later, in various sessions Dr Ihteshamul Haq, Dr Tayyab Hussnain, Dr Hirohito Yamaguchi, Dr Muy Teck Teh and researchers from USA, Taiwan, South Korea, UK, China and from all over Pakistan gave their talks and shared their research experiences.

