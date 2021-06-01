UrduPoint.com
PU Extends Associate Degree Admissions Date

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

PU extends Associate degree admissions date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University's Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science/ Arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee for the said exam is June 10, 2021.

All those candidates of Associate Degree Arts/ Science in Part-I and Part-II, who had failed to submit their admission form during the stipulated time period, have been granted the final chance to submit their forms with double fee.

The Punjab University Portal will remain open for 15 days for the relevant students with single fee after the declaration of result of Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2020. Details are available at PU official website.

