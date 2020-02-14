PU organizes 'Cancer Bio Conference'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has called upon the need to focus on multi-disciplinary efforts for fighting the menace of cancer.

He was addressing 'Cancer Bio Conference' organized by PU Cancer Research Centre (CRC) here on Friday.

CRC Head Abdul Rauf Shakoori, CRC Director Dr Nousheen Zahra, researchers from various institutions of Pakistan and a good number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the conference, Prof Niaz Ahmad said "After assuming the charge of VC, I have visited various departments under the Faculty of Life Sciences and saw many researchers working on cancer but they were working in isolation". "Therefore, I realized that collaborative efforts would help beat cancer in a better way and set up CRC to bridge this gap," he said.

He said that most of the patients came to know with cancer at the last stage due to which their survival became very difficult. He said that if cancer was detected at an early stage, it could be treated in a better way and precious lives could be saved.

He said that PU had organized cancer awareness conferences and launched Pakistan Cancer Awareness Programme for creating awareness among the people about the disease. He added that such conferences were beneficial for practitioners and researchers to make joint efforts against the disease. CRC Director Dr Nousheen Zahra Zaidi said that the centre had also published a brief handbook for erasing misconceptions and creating awareness about the causes of cancer. The conference would continue on Saturday in which researchers would present their research work and share experiences.