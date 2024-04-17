PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair

The Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) on Wednesday hosted its first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair alongside the 5th Khadija Tul Kubra Awards Ceremony, drawing a diverse crowd of job seekers, advocates, and business leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) on Wednesday hosted its first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair alongside the 5th Khadija Tul Kubra Awards Ceremony, drawing a diverse crowd of job seekers, advocates, and business leaders.

US Ambassador Donald Blome, in his remarks on the occasion, commended the event's organizers and highlighted the importance of equity, accessibility, and inclusion at the workplace.

He emphasized the mission of PUAN to support US exchange alumni in making a positive impact globally. He praised the collaboration between PUAN, STEP, and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan, acknowledging the hard work of individuals like Abia, Atif, Rita, and Syed Moeez Ud Din in ensuring the programme's success.

The ambassador underscored the significance of creating an inclusive work environment, adding that diversity at the workplace was an invaluable asset.

He expressed pride in the U.S. Embassy's commitment to the principles and highlighted the presence of the Human Resources Office at the event, affirming the United States' belief in the skills and talents of Pakistan's people.

Ambassador Blome congratulated the award recipients for their pioneering efforts in advocating for mental healthcare, accessible public facilities, and policy recommendations.

He encouraged further collaboration with the U.S. Mission to advance the rights of persons with disabilities, signaling ongoing support for their important work.