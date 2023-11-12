Public meeting in Mithi will break all previous records: Aajiz Dhamrah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Secretary Information of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said that the PPP will hold a public meeting in Mithi Tharparkar tomorrow, November 13, as part of its election campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad today, Dhamrah said that the meeting will break the records of all previous meetings in which hundreds of thousands of people from the three districts of Mirpurkhas will participate.

He praised the PPP as a symbol of the federation and highlighted the party's history of providing leadership and committed workers for the public and the sacrifices made by the PPP and its workers for democratic institutions.

Dhamrah said that all small groups were forming alliances among themselves because they know that they cannot compete with the PPP alone.

He said that the date of the general election has come and the PPP has repeatedly demanded that the body responsible for conducting elections should make this announcement.

Dhamrah stated that the PPP believes that all political parties except them are thieves and corrupt, and they have abused the youth of the country a lot. He said that Khan has such glasses through which he cannot see his corruption anywhere.

He said that the work that has been done in Sindh in the health sector is not found in any other province, and the PPP has made the world's most expensive treatment free in Sindh.

He said Tharparkar also has a hospital where facilities for the treatment of heart diseases are available, and Tharparkar is also providing electricity to the country. He said the PPP has built cadet colleges and universities, which is why the opponents are forming an alliance to counter the PPP.

Dhamrah said that the PPP will contest the election as a single party and this time the Prime Minister will be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.