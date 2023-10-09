Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Govt Pilot School Wahdat Road, inspects condition

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Wahdat Road on Monday.

During his visit, he personally inspected the classrooms and engaged with the students. He also made a significant decision, prohibiting teachers from engaging in other duties, including elections, during school hours.

CM Naqvi emphasized that teachers should solely focus on their responsibilities within school hours, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education.

To a request from the students, the CM announced plans to enhance the school's canteen facility. Additionally, he declared that students would be provided with discounted travel options through the Speedo Bus service.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directives for the enhancement of classroom conditions, as well as improvements to the school grounds and lawn. New appointments were made for teachers responsible for instructing students in the 11th and 12th grades, a move that was met with joy from the student body.

Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to transforming the pilot school into a model educational institution. He also took the opportunity to review the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing conjunctivitis.

During his inspection, he interacted with students in various classrooms, including Class 6C, where he inquired about their studies, particularly in Islamiat. The students shared their enthusiasm for the subject and informed him about their upcoming Islamiat examination scheduled for October 16, which they were diligently preparing for.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally examined the students' assignments, addressing any concerns they raised. The students took the opportunity to capture moments with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, seeking autographs and photographs as keepsakes.

In addition to classroom visits, Naqvi took time to inspect the computer lab and library. He also assessed the condition of the school's ground, directing the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make necessary improvements. He promptly summoned the Secretary Communication and Works to the school, instructing immediate action to upgrade the classrooms and canteen facilities.

Talking to the media, he acknowledged the historical significance of institutions like Central Model School and Pilot School. He emphasized ongoing efforts to elevate the quality of education in such schools. With 48 thousand schools in Punjab, a simultaneous overhaul of all is not feasible. Therefore, a dedicated team has been established to enhance government schools, with progress already underway. Plans are also in place to establish Centers of Excellence.

Highlighting the need for substantial investment, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that an estimated 20 to 25 billion rupees would be required to transform schools in Lahore into centers of excellence. However, he stressed the importance of distributing resources fairly across all schools in Punjab, rather than focusing exclusively on those in Lahore. To improve government schools, management is being entrusted to private institutions, a move that has already yielded considerable improvements.

Mohsin Naqvi reassured that schools are not being privatized. Drawing attention to the extensive grounds of Pilot School, he noted the need to boost sports activities on campus. Finally, he expressed intent to review the practice of employee location tracking through WhatsApp.

Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Schools, Chief Executive Officer of Education Lahore, and relevant officers were present.