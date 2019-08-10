Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs action against transporters involved in overcharging on Eid

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has taken notice of passengers' complaints about overcharging by transporters ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has taken notice of passengers' complaints about overcharging by transporters ahead of Eid.

In a statement he ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against transporters involved in overcharging.

He said that overcharging passengers on the occasion of Eid would not be acceptable and legal action would be initiated against those responsible for it, Radio Pakistan reported.

