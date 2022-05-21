UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Message On 71 Years Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that long standing friendship of Pakistan and China is of special significance among the comity of nations.

In his message on the completion of 71 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations here Saturday, he mentioned that exemplary agreements had been made during the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects speak volumes of a deep-rooted Pakistan-China friendship, he maintained.

Hamza Shehbaz lamented that unfortunately during the tenure of Imran Khan, work on CPEC projects remained sluggish. He said that China is a highly trustworthy friend of Pakistan. "I highly appreciate the cooperation of China with regard to the progress and uplift of Pakistan," he added.

The CM said that Pakistan-China relations have always stood the test of time and both the countries also hold unanimity of views on international issues and China has always supported principled viewpoint of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

