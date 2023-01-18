Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovers 800 kg unhygienic pickle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday recovered 800 kg unhygienic pickle during a raid at Moon pickle unit situated at Alipur road here.

Director Operations PFA Munir Hussain Chopra along with the team launched a crackdown against unhygienic food items and raided at a pickle factory. The team recovered the pickle being prepared by using rotten vegetables and other unhealthy material.

The PFA team imposed fine on the owner over using sub-standard items, poor cleanliness and fungus and later, disposed off 800 kg pickle.

PFA officials said that the raw material was stored in chemical drums which would badly affect public health. The pickle was going to be supplied at different hotels and shops of the district. As per directives of the DG PFA Mudasir Riaz Malik, crackdown against adulterates would continue across the province, PFA sources added.