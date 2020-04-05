Punjab government taking all steps to control on corona virus: Minister

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to control on corona virus.

He said that financial assistance of people affected due to corona virus has been stated under the directions of Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Provincial minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak expressed these views while presiding over meeting at DC complex on Sunday.

He said that district administration was taking all measures to save the district from coronavirus and screening of people was being made at entry and exit points of Rajanpur.

He said that wheat would be procured from all growers without any discrimination during wheat procurement drive 2020 and equal facilities will be provided to growers.

Giving briefing to provincial minister, CEO Health Dr Mohabbat Ali said that there was no corona virus patient across the district.

He said that screening of people was being made at entry and exit points of city and their data was being registered.

District food Controller Muhammad Imran said that nine wheat procurement centres have been established across district to procure 1.8 million wheat bags.

He said that all arrangements regarding wheat drive have been finalized and gunny bags distribution process will continue from April-5 to April - 10. While wheat procurement will commence from April - 10.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali said that was striving hard to control corona virus from spreading.