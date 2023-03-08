Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets ad-hocism in public sector universities

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has regretted the fact that public universities are being run on ad-hocism in the absence of regular appointments against statutory seats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has regretted the fact that public universities are being run on ad-hocism in the absence of regular appointments against statutory seats.

Presiding over a meeting regarding appointments against vacant statutory seats in public sector universities at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said no regular appointments were made at the public sector universities due to the bad governance of the previous government in the province.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present during the meeting.

Secretaries Higher education Department, Agriculture, Livestock, Industries, Commerce and Skill Development, Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department, Auqaf and Religious Affairs attended the meeting.

The Governor Punjab was briefed that 10 seats of Vice Chancellors, 40 seats of Pro Vice Chancellors, 33 seats of registrar, 38 seats of treasurer and 35 seats of controller of examinations were vacant in the 50 public sector universities of the province.

He said universities have an important role in the development of the country, adding that many statutory posts are vacant in universities and non-appointments to these administrative seats affect the governance issues of the universities. He said that due to vacant seat of Controller of Examinations in many universities students cannot get their degrees on time.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said he had issued a letter to the administrative departments of all the universities as soon as he assumed the post of Governor of Punjab to start the process of appointment to the vacant administrative seats 06 months in advance, so that governance problems do not arise in the universities.

He said livestock is very important for a country, adding that Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur was established during the previous era of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

He regretted the fact that no attention was paid to its development during the previous regime.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed Secretary Livestock to visit Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences immediately.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman observed that work at Punjab Tianjin University of Technology had come to a standstill due to the return of Chinese professors. He issued instructions that the Chinese professors should be brought back with the help of the Federal government.

The Governor Punjab and the Caretaker Chief Minister instructed all the secretaries to make permanent appointments to the vacant administrative seats in the universities after taking formal permission from the Election Commission, so that there is no disruption in the administrative affairs of universities.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned authorities to complete the process immediately.

