Punjab govt allocates Rs 5,000 mln for livestock and dairy development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 5,000 million for strengthening of livestock and dairy development sector in provincial budget 2021-22.

According to budget documents, Rs 1,572.

977 million had been set aside for 16 ongoing schemes while Rs 3,427.023 million for 20 new schemes.

New schemes include strengthen of E-FOAS system, establishment of university of veterinary and animal sciences sub-campus at Chichawatni, establishment of model dairy farm in Taunsa, integration of cold chain facilities in Punjab and others.