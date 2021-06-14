Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 5,000 Mln For Livestock And Dairy Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 5,000 million for strengthening of livestock and dairy development sector in provincial budget 2021-22.
According to budget documents, Rs 1,572.
977 million had been set aside for 16 ongoing schemes while Rs 3,427.023 million for 20 new schemes.
New schemes include strengthen of E-FOAS system, establishment of university of veterinary and animal sciences sub-campus at Chichawatni, establishment of model dairy farm in Taunsa, integration of cold chain facilities in Punjab and others.