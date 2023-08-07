Open Menu

Punjab Govt Delegation Led By CM Visits Agro Cluster And Cotton Textile Unit In Bukhara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:26 PM

A high-level delegation led by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Agro Cluster and Cotton Textile Unit in Bukhara, Uzbekistan

The delegation was briefed on cotton production, processing and value added textiles in Bukhara Agro Cluster, said a handout issued here.

The delegation observed the process of garments preparation and inspected printing, dyeing, pressing and other sections at the Agro Cluster.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the high yielding cotton plants. He said that Punjab and Uzbekistan had immense opportunities for agricultural technology exchange and investment, and this visit was of great importance for the agro-economy of Pakistan. He said that this visit had paved the way for stronger agricultural relations between the two countries.

"We will focus fully on the practical implementation of the measures and recommendations discussed during the visit" he stated. The agricultural development teams would maintain best coordination among themselves, he added.

The CM hoped that the visit would prove to be the forerunner of the agricultural revolution in Punjab. The delegation was briefed on the stages of production of value added products from cotton.

Provincial Ministers Aamir Mir, S M Tanveer, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Naseerullah and Commissioners of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present.

