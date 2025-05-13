Punjab govt issues directives for effective arrangements at cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Punjab government has issued a formal directive to all municipal bodies, waste management companies, and the Punjab Cattle Market Management Company to ensure effective arrangements for the establishment of cattle markets and cleanliness during Eid ul-Adha 2025.

The directive was issued by Section Officer of Companies under the instructions of Secretary Local Government, Shakil Ahmad Mian.

According to a spokesperson for the Local Government Department, operational, sanitary, and supervisory staff will not be allowed leave during the three days of Eid to ensure the effective implementation of cleanliness, security, and other arrangements. The directive also emphasized that all cattle markets will be fully operational 10 days prior to Eid ul-Adha. Like the previous year, these markets will be set up on a "No Profit, No Loss" basis to minimize financial burdens on the public while providing better facilities.

The district administration has been instructed to establish cattle markets and animal sale points at legally designated locations.

The establishment of illegal markets or sale points will not be allowed under any circumstances.

The directive further outlines that comprehensive security and cleanliness arrangements will be made at the cattle markets. Complaint cells will be established for timely resolution of any issues. Special loading/unloading areas, fodder points, toilets, and rest areas will be provided for the animals.

Additionally, veterinary camps will be set up in collaboration with the Livestock Department to ensure animal health. The Health Department will also set up medical camps and provide ambulance services. For security, CCTV cameras will be installed at the markets, while parking areas and animal weighing points will also be arranged. To ensure smooth traffic flow, traffic police will be deployed at the entrance and exit points of the markets.

The Local Government Department has directed all concerned authorities to complete the arrangements in a timely and organized manner, ensuring that the public faces no difficulties during the Eid ul-Adha celebrations.