Open Menu

Grand Ceremony Held At KMU On International Nurses Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Grand ceremony held at KMU on International Nurses Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, in connection with International Nurses Day, in collaboration with the UK-based research and training service, SAME RPS.

The purpose of the event was to pay tribute to the selfless services, spirit of sacrifice, and professional resilience of the nursing staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event began with a solidarity walk, symbolizing unity with Pakistan's armed forces and reaffirming the commitment to national integrity.

On this occasion, interviews of local Christian community representatives were also presented. They not only appreciated the services of the nursing staff but also paid homage to the vital role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country's borders.

SAME RPS dedicated the day to nurses and the Pakistan Army, recognizing their tireless efforts and valuable contributions.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Ejaz Hussain, Director of SAME RPS, said that nursing is the backbone of the healthcare system, while our armed forces are the guarantors of national security. He added that the joint sacrifices and services of these two groups inspire the continuation of our educational and welfare activities.

He further stated that the aim of this event was not only to promote excellence and professionalism in the health sector but also to express solidarity with all those serving Pakistan. The efforts of SAME RPS were appreciated by various segments of society, and the initiative was termed a positive step toward national unity and the promotion of public health.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

2 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

2 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

3 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

16 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan