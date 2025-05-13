Grand ceremony held at KMU on International Nurses Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, in connection with International Nurses Day, in collaboration with the UK-based research and training service, SAME RPS.

The purpose of the event was to pay tribute to the selfless services, spirit of sacrifice, and professional resilience of the nursing staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event began with a solidarity walk, symbolizing unity with Pakistan's armed forces and reaffirming the commitment to national integrity.

On this occasion, interviews of local Christian community representatives were also presented. They not only appreciated the services of the nursing staff but also paid homage to the vital role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country's borders.

SAME RPS dedicated the day to nurses and the Pakistan Army, recognizing their tireless efforts and valuable contributions.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Ejaz Hussain, Director of SAME RPS, said that nursing is the backbone of the healthcare system, while our armed forces are the guarantors of national security. He added that the joint sacrifices and services of these two groups inspire the continuation of our educational and welfare activities.

He further stated that the aim of this event was not only to promote excellence and professionalism in the health sector but also to express solidarity with all those serving Pakistan. The efforts of SAME RPS were appreciated by various segments of society, and the initiative was termed a positive step toward national unity and the promotion of public health.