Two Scholars Of SAU Receive PhD Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, convened a significant meeting of its board of Advanced Studies under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Sial. The meeting approved the award of PhD degrees to two research scholars from different academic faculties along with consideration on various academic and administrative matters.
During the session, a scholar from the department of plant breeding and genetics, faculty of crop production Tarique Ahmed Baloch was conferred with a PhD degree for his research titled “Screening and Genetic Analysis of Spring Wheat Genotypes for Terminal Heat Stress Tolerance.” His work focuses on identifying and evaluating wheat genotypes that can withstand heat stress during the terminal stages of growth, a critical factor affecting crop productivity under climate change.
Similarly, Ghulam Qader Mangrio, a scholar from the department of entomology, faculty of crop protection was awarded a PhD degree in recognition of his successful research on “Management of Tomato Leaf Miner (Tuta absoluta Meyrick),” a destructive pest known for causing significant yield losses in tomato crops.
A brief ceremony was held on this occasion, where Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal awarded the PhD degrees and appreciated the academic achievements of both scholars. The researchers also formally submitted their thesis reports to the Vice Chancellor.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal remarked that the PhD was the highest academic qualification, which carries immense responsibilities. He urged the scholars to ensure that their research benefits reach grassroots farming communities and contribute to the development of the agriculture sector in practical terms.
The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, the supervisors of both scholars and other senior faculty members.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nursing Day celebrated at IUB7 minutes ago
-
Two scholars of SAU receive PhD degrees7 minutes ago
-
Grand ceremony held at KMU on International Nurses Day7 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet meeting scheduled for May 157 minutes ago
-
Training workshop equips video journalists with modern media skills held7 minutes ago
-
One wounded accused arrested after shootout with Wah Cantt Police7 minutes ago
-
Another corruption case Rs 260mln mosque solarization project appeared7 minutes ago
-
SC directs for record of cases regarding Super Tax7 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts photo-journalism exhibition27 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken against dengue27 minutes ago
-
Man involved in killing of wife arrested27 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Nutraceutical,health assessment camp held at UOS27 minutes ago