Two scholars of SAU receive PhD degrees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, convened a significant meeting of its board of Advanced Studies under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Sial. The meeting approved the award of PhD degrees to two research scholars from different academic faculties along with consideration on various academic and administrative matters.

During the session, a scholar from the department of plant breeding and genetics, faculty of crop production Tarique Ahmed Baloch was conferred with a PhD degree for his research titled “Screening and Genetic Analysis of Spring Wheat Genotypes for Terminal Heat Stress Tolerance.” His work focuses on identifying and evaluating wheat genotypes that can withstand heat stress during the terminal stages of growth, a critical factor affecting crop productivity under climate change.

Similarly, Ghulam Qader Mangrio, a scholar from the department of entomology, faculty of crop protection was awarded a PhD degree in recognition of his successful research on “Management of Tomato Leaf Miner (Tuta absoluta Meyrick),” a destructive pest known for causing significant yield losses in tomato crops.

A brief ceremony was held on this occasion, where Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal awarded the PhD degrees and appreciated the academic achievements of both scholars. The researchers also formally submitted their thesis reports to the Vice Chancellor.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal remarked that the PhD was the highest academic qualification, which carries immense responsibilities. He urged the scholars to ensure that their research benefits reach grassroots farming communities and contribute to the development of the agriculture sector in practical terms.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, the supervisors of both scholars and other senior faculty members.