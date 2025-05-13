KP Cabinet Meeting Scheduled For May 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has scheduled the 32nd provincial cabinet meeting to be held on May 15 here.
According to details, the meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat and will be chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The Cabinet Wing of the provincial administration has issued formal invitations, directing all participants to attend the session. The agenda of the meeting will be shared later, officials said.
The upcoming session is expected to deliberate on several important matters, with key decisions anticipated during the proceedings.
