Punjab Health Department To Introduce Biometric System In Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Health Department has unveiled plans to introduce a biometric system in government hospitals across Punjab aimed at ensuring doctors' attendance.

Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Rafique have endorsed the initiative as part of broader healthcare sector reforms.

The biometric system will be initially installed in hospitals in Lahore, with plans for expansion to other cities. Professors will also be required to mark their attendance through the biometric system. Additionally, under Primary health, all hospitals are set to undergo revamping under a unified model, with completion expected by year-end. Stakeholders and the Health Secretary have collaborated to implement these reforms.

