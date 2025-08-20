Open Menu

Punjab Police Arrest 89,372 POs, 36,000 Court Absconders In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Punjab Police arrest 89,372 POs, 36,000 court absconders in 2025

Punjab Police have arrested 89,372 proclaimed offenders (POs), including 30,610 A-category and 58,762 B-category, along with 36,000 court absconders and 18,492 habitual criminals during the province-wide crackdown in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 89,372 proclaimed offenders (POs), including 30,610 A-category and 58,762 B-category, along with 36,000 court absconders and 18,492 habitual criminals during the province-wide crackdown in 2025.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, in Lahore alone, authorities apprehended 18,726 POs, 14,263 court absconders and 7,763 habitual criminals.

Inspector General of Police Punjab lauded police teams for their efforts and directed officers to intensify operations with personal supervision by regional police officers and district police officers. He stressed the importance of close coordination with complainants and intelligence sharing to ensure dangerous criminals face justice.

Recent Stories

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

11 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

6 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

6 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

6 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

6 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac c ..

SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan rev ..

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..

12 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

12 minutes ago
 60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

12 minutes ago
 NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan