Punjab Police arrest 89,372 POs, 36,000 court absconders in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 89,372 proclaimed offenders (POs), including 30,610 A-category and 58,762 B-category, along with 36,000 court absconders and 18,492 habitual criminals during the province-wide crackdown in 2025.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, in Lahore alone, authorities apprehended 18,726 POs, 14,263 court absconders and 7,763 habitual criminals.

Inspector General of Police Punjab lauded police teams for their efforts and directed officers to intensify operations with personal supervision by regional police officers and district police officers. He stressed the importance of close coordination with complainants and intelligence sharing to ensure dangerous criminals face justice.