Punjab Police signs MOU with LUMS to enhance cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is promoting education and research culture and direct interaction with university and college students.

He expressed these views while talking at the MOU signing ceremony between Punjab Police and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has signed MOUs with various educational institutions, in continuation of which a memorandum of understanding has been inked with Lahore University of Management Sciences today.

The IG Punjab said that this MOU with LUMS will not only help the study to understand the police system and research projects but also help in the latest training of police personnel, capacity building and up-gradation of service delivery and operational system. He said that steps have been taken to provide various modern training short courses to the children of police employees at state of art departments of LUMS. Dr. Usman Anwar welcomed the MOU with LUMS and said that under the MOU, Punjab Police and the University will promote bilateral cooperation in the field of criminal justice system and research. LUMS will provide support for further improvement in the state of community policing projects of Punjab Police.

The IG Punjab said that the sharing of qualified human resource for instructional support in legal research domain will be ensured.

The University will assist in increasing the capacity of police human resources for tackling gender sensitivity and tackling gender based crimes including gender violence, harassment etc, police will provide assistance in the research projects of the students of LUMS by offering internship in the Punjab Police.

He said under the MOU, facilitation will be ensured for the research projects with the objective of improving policing and enforcement of the rule of law in Punjab.

Head of Department of Law & Policy Sikandar Ahmad Shah said that joint measures were taken with civil society to increase social and educational awareness about the criminal justice system and policing. Technical support will be provided to Punjab Police in the areas of learning, training and development, he added. The LUMS will provide its support in making the Police Leadership and Development Center a center for excellence.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that support will be extended in training projects related to IT-based policing, gender-based violence, leadership and children's rights.

The delegation of LUMS was made to visit various departments of the Central Police Office, and was informed about the working system.

Head of Department Law & Policy Sikandar Ahmad Shah from LUMS signed the MOU. DIG R&D Khurram Shakoor, AIG R&D Sajid Hussain Khokhar, Associate Prof. Uzair Jameel Kayani and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.