Open Menu

PMSA Seizes Massive Drug Haul At Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PMSA seizes massive drug haul at sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) In a significant intelligence-based operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in collaboration with the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi, has seized a substantial quantity of drugs on the high seas.

A spokesman for the PMSA reported on Monday that the joint operation resulted in the interception of a boat carrying 675 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," on May 23. The drugs were expertly concealed in various compartments of the vessel.

During the operation, seven crew members aboard the boat were arrested. Both the arrested individuals and the confiscated drugs have been handed over to the Directorate of Customs Intelligence in Karachi for further legal proceedings.

The estimated value of the seized methamphetamine is approximately $37 million USD, or 10 billion Pakistani rupees, in the international market.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Drugs United States Dollars May Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

48 minutes ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

58 minutes ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

4 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

5 hours ago
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan