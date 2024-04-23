(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Punjab government would welcome Iranian investment in the value-added livestock market of the province, emphasising stronger bilateral cooperation in industrial and agriculture sectors.

The chief minister, in a meeting with President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his spouse Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda at the Governor’s House here, suggested that both countries could earn valuable foreign exchange by establishing MDF zones and promoting halal meat export, according to a press release issued by DGPR.

Referring to the Pak-Iran friendship spanned over decades, the chief minister said that her government wished to carry out economic projects to alleviate poverty.

She told the Iranian president that immense opportunities were available in Punjab for investment in the environment-friendly green energy sector.

Maryam Nawaz felicitated President Raisi on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution of Iran and also conveyed her good wishes for the prosperity and peace of the Iranian people.

President Raisi thanked the Punjab chief minister for according him a warm welcome.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Bilal Yasin, and Iranian Consul General to Lahore Mehran Movahhedfar were present during the meeting.